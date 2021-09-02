Missing Casper man's death being investigated as homicide

Casper police are investigating the death of a local man, who was missing for nearly two months, as a homicide.

The body of Ryan Schroeder, who was reported missing on July 6, was identified on Wednesday after being found in a rural location in Natrona County, according to a release from the Casper Police Department on Thursday.

Schroeder was reportedly traveling back from Denver to Casper in late June when he went missing. He was 36 at the time of his disappearance.

The incident is under active investigation, and little other information is available at this time.

"The Casper Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Ryan Schroeder and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice is served," Wednesday's release said.

According to police, there is no apparent threat to the public. Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8477 or make a report through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at crime-stoppers.com.

