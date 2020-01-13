100 mph chase ends in arrest north of Wheatland

Authorities arrested a Colorado man Sunday after he allegedly fled from a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper who had stopped him north of Wheatland.

Ian J. Hadaway, 47, of Boulder, was booked on suspicion of reckless driving, fleeing to elude and other traffic related offenses, according to the highway patrol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The chase took place Sunday after a trooper stopped Hadaway in a Dodge Ram pickup on Interstate 25 near Wheatland. The trooper learned that Hadaway had a warrant out for his arrest and a suspended driver’s license, the patrol said.

After the trooper learned about Hadaway’s suspended license, he approached the pickup and noticed the doors had been locked. Soon after, the chase began.

The chase reached speeds of 100 mph and continued until the pickup exited the highway at Fish Creek Road in Platte County. The trooper lost sight of the truck when it drove into a field, but Platte County Sheriff’s Deputies found it a short time later stuck in a muddy creek bed.

Hadaway was taken into custody without incident and booked into Platte County Detention Center.

Love 1 Funny 5 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0