Natrona County District Attorney's Office braces for budget cuts, reduced staff

The Natrona County District Attorney’s office handles a third of Wyoming’s criminal cases, Itzen said. The pandemic had already hindered the department by stalling the legal process, leaving a backlog of cases. Staff furloughs are also being required of executive branch employees making salaries greater than $65,000.

Those staff members will have one furlough day a month for at least the next six months.

“Things have gotten backed up … but we’re furloughing employees at our busiest time,” Itzen said.

The office will likely accept fewer cases as a result. With the office’s capacity reduced, the county and city attorney offices will need to fill in the gaps.

County Attorney Eric Nelson said that will likely mean more routine misdemeanor cases being processed through circuit and municipal court, though details are still being discussed. This also means his office will have a greater workload.

Nelson said his office is already significantly busier than this time last year — handling an increase in property valuation appeals and the legal side of the county’s COVID-19 response.