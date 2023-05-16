Natrona County Emergency Management received a $24,750 grant from Phillips 66 in support of first responder communications, officials said.

It was used to purchase new radio communications headsets, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced.

“The addition of this piece of equipment is incredibly valuable to our communications in public safety,” spokesperson Kiera Grogan said in an email.

These headsets connect specifically with the radios used by Natrona County Emergency Management personnel and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies and are used when responding to emergencies in loud, or potentially loud, environments.

In Wyoming, there are many conditions that make it hard to hear during emergency responses, the statement said. That could include search and rescue responses that require all-terrain vehicles, watercraft and aircraft.

These headsets specialize in noise suppression technology, which ultimately improves communications between first responders while on scene.

In just the first months of service, these headsets have already allowed local officials to better respond during emergencies on all terrains, Michael Cavalier, deputy coordinator of emergency management, said in the statement.

They have been used by personnel and deputies in multiple operations as well as in training events, the statement said.

“Not only were we able to communicate better, but our personnel didn’t have to sacrifice hearing protection while communicating with team members, air crews, and airboat operators during multiple Search and Rescue operations,” Cavalier said.

Phillips 66 is a Texas-based energy manufacturing and logistics company.

