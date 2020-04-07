Natrona County judge accepts domestic violence pleas after attorneys modify deal

Because a background investigation had already been completed for an earlier hearing, Johnson agreed to consider Chastaine's sentence during the Tuesday hearing. Kurt Infanger, the public defender representing Chastaine, told the judge that the jail time his client had already served -- in combination with the upcoming nine months in work-release custody -- would total a sentence more appropriate than the one she rejected in February. He noted as well that Chastaine was intoxicated at the time of the crime. Nearly eight hours after the arrest, his blood alcohol content was still above the legal limit to drive.

Chastaine declined to speak on his own behalf. The judge did not detail her reasoning in issuing the sentence. Although Infanger asked for Chastaine to go free on bond while he awaits placement in CRC, Johnson denied that request.

The prosecution dates to June, when police arrested Chastaine, alleging he strangled the woman, punched her kidneys — which are the location of a prior medical issue — and her back. She told police shortly after the attack that she thought Chastaine could kill her and has tried to do so previously, according to court documents filed by prosecutors.

He told a detective that he has strangled the same woman multiple times in the past, according to the documents.