Natrona County judge tosses plea agreement in strangulation case, calls it too weak to fit crime

Then, in October, Chastaine pleaded guilty by admitting in court to drunkenly attacking the woman and strangling her. At the same hearing, lawyers first laid out the details of the plea agreement. When Johnson then asked him if Chastaine had punched the woman in the back, he could not specify.

On Friday morning, after an investigation into his background, Chastaine appeared for sentencing wearing shackles and a jail uniform. Johnson began the hearing by asking attorneys to explain why she ought to accept the plea deal.

Assistant District Attorney Ava Bell told the judge that Chastaine had not previously been arrested on suspicion of a crime of domestic violence. The prosecutor said the victim was released without treatment for the injury to her back, which the prosecutor described as a cracked vertebra.

The woman, who was not present in court on Friday, has varied her opinion of the plea agreement, Bell said. Although the victim had at one point approved of the agreement, she later indicated she wanted Chastaine to serve prison time.

Joe Hampton, the court-appointed defense attorney representing Chastaine, also asked Johnson to accept the agreement.