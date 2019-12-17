Natrona County jury finds local man guilty of threatening woman with gun and Jeep

A Natrona County jury found a local man guilty late Tuesday afternoon of two felonies for threatening a woman with a gun and Jeep he was driving.

The jury of eight men and four women convicted Lloyd Thompson, Jr. of two of the three aggravated assault charges he faced. The third count, of which jurors acquitted him, was the only charge that alleged he attempted to harm the woman.

The trial lasted two days. On Monday afternoon, following jury selection, Thompson’s court-appointed lawyer said that his client fired the gun in the air and drove the Jeep toward the woman, but asked the jury to acquit the man on all three felonies.

Joe Cole, the public defender, said that Thompson had fired the gun in an attempt to get the woman’s attention.

The woman then testified that after Thompson shouted at her, he chased her in the Jeep. She said when he demanded she get into the Jeep, she declined.

