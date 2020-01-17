Natrona County man admits to part in videotaped robbery of boy; he's expected to go to boot camp

A local man on Friday morning admitted to aiding in the videotaped robbery of a boy outside a Mills house party this summer.
Kooper Cavender, 20, made the admission in Natrona County District Court as part of his guilty plea to a single felony. Prosecutors had charged him with three other felonies but agreed to dismiss them in exchange for the plea.
As a condition of the plea agreement, lawyers for the government and Cavender agreed to ask he be sentenced to three to five years imprisonment with a boot camp recommendation.
If Cavender were to successfully complete the Newcastle corrections department program, he could then go before the sentencing judge and ask him to modify the sentence, placing him on probation and suspending of the remainder of the prison sentence.
The plea agreement also calls for the sentence to run at the same time as any sentence that comes in a robbery conspiracy case he faces.
The case became public when video of a man widely identified as Nick Fenton, 18, circulated on social media. The man can be seen at a house party before the video cuts to a clip of a him outside, kicking a much smaller person in the head, neck and shoulders. The child lies on pavement, curled in the fetal position, with arms and hands wrapped around his face and upper head. Toward the end of the video, blood can be seen dripping from the boy’s mouth.
In court on Friday, Cavender told Judge Daniel Forgey that he was near the videotaped beating. Cavender said that toward the tail end of the beating, he took a belt off the boy.
Fenton last year pleaded guilty to single count of felony robbery and Judge Catherine Wilking in December sentenced him to seven to 10 years imprisonment with a boot camp recommendation.
Cavender remained free on bond Friday morning as he awaits sentencing.