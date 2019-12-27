Natrona County man admits to pointing gun at two women

A Natrona County man on Friday morning admitted to pointing a gun at two women in June of this year.

Bryan Dunihoo, 45, made the admissions in Natrona County District Court to support his guilty pleas to two counts of reckless endangering.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although district court judges typically handle felonies, the charges Dunihoo pleaded guilty to are both misdemeanors. Prosecutors initially charged Dunihoo with two felony assault charges, alleging he fired a shotgun and a pistol at a woman he met on an online dating site after she tried to meet his wife.

As part of a plea deal, however, Assistant District Attorney Michael Schafer on Friday modified the charges by dismissing the felony counts in favor of misdemeanors. The agreement does not include a sentencing provision, so prosecution and defense lawyers will both be allowed to argue for whatever they consider appropriate. The reckless endangering charges are each limited to a maximum sentence of a year's incarceration.

During the brief change of plea hearing, Dunihoo appeared free on bond and entered his pleas with a single word each.

He admitted to pointing a gun in the direction of each of the two women, but did not describe what gun he used or his relationship to the women. He will appear again to be sentenced after authorities have investigated his background and presented their finding to the judge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.