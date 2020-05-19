Natrona County man gets prison for assaulting woman while free on bond in separate case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Natrona County judge on Tuesday morning sentenced a local man to four to six years in prison for assaulting a woman while free on bond facing allegations he'd attacked the same person.

The prison term is the max allowable under a plea deal prosecutors struck earlier this year with Matthew Drengenberg, 33.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Kerri Johnson referenced Drengenberg's criminal history, which includes a prior assault and a series of DUIs but -- according to the public defender representing him -- no prior felony convictions.

Drengenberg spoke briefly during the Tuesday morning hearing, where he appeared by video from the Natrona County Detention Center. He said, during his brief statement, that he wants to "move on" from the assault, and that if he saw her, he would apologize to the woman he beat.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with a broken rib and a collapsed lung. She did not appear at the sentencing hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Schafer told the judge that the woman did not appear at the hearing because she wanted to "not remember what happened."