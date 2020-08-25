Natrona County man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting Mills woman

A Natrona County man pleaded not guilty last week to sexually assaulting a Mills woman.
Zachary Bryan, 28, appeared in court facing one count of sexual assault in the first degree, which caries a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said Tuesday.
Bryan is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim in January 2019. According to police documents supporting the charge, he is accused of following the woman into her house after turning up ostensibly to pick up something. He then held her up against a wall and began assaulting her.
He allegedly took her into another room and continued to assault her; the victim told police that he raped her. She said Bryan seemed high at the time of the attack. She also alleged that he had been abusive toward her children.
The victim called Mills police within two hours of the assault. She told police that she said no "numerous times" and attempted to push Bryan away. After the assault ended, she told him to leave; she told police that she feared he would hurt her further.
Biological samples taken from the victim matched someone previously arrested for drug possession; in the police documents, which later recommend Bryan be charged, the name of the matching suspect is redacted.
Police attempted to conduct an interview with Bryan, who allegedly said he was out of town and would call back. He never did, police say.
Bryan was previously charged with aiding and abetting a kidnapping in connection with an incident in which a man was forced into a car. Suspects allegedly intended to take the victim to an ATM and force him to withdraw money.
