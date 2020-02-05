Natrona County man sentenced to prison for molesting boys he'd been babysitting

A Natrona County judge on Wednesday morning sentenced a local man to prison for molesting two boys he'd been entrusted with babysitting.

Judge Daniel Forgey during the brief hearing in Natrona County District Court ordered Bradyn Archuletta, 20, serve two to six years imprisonment, the maximum allowable under a plea agreement struck with prosecutors.

That deal, which called for his conviction on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in exchange for dismissal of two other felonies, also included a requirement that Archuletta's sentence be limited to two to six years in prison. Forgey on Wednesday accepted that agreement and — over a defense lawyer's recommendations — sentenced Archuletta to the maximum time allowed under the agreement.

Although Joe Cole, the court-appointed lawyer representing Archuletta, asked Forgey to sentence his client to probation with counseling and extensive treatment, the judge declined.

Forgey, in issuing the sentence, told Archuletta that the judge had already granted him a "substantial benefit" at sentencing by accepting the agreement and the cap to prison time that came with it.

Sheriff's deputies led Archuletta from the courtroom following the hearing.