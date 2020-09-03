 Skip to main content
Natrona County man sentenced to three to five years for sex offense
Natrona County man sentenced to three to five years for sex offense

A Natrona County man was sentenced Wednesday to three to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month to taking indecent liberties with a child.

Steven A. Lockard, 25, was initially charged with multiple accounts of sexual abuse, as well as drug possession charge. He pleaded guilty last month to one count of taking indecent liberties, which carried with it a 15-year imprisonment. He was accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and was arrested in May 2019.

According to police documents describing the allegations, police found the victim lying naked in bed, with hiding beneath the sheets. Per police, he initially denied the abuse but later admitted to it. Though the victim defended Lockard, a girl of her age is legally unable to provide sexual consent to a man of Lockard's age.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

