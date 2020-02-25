Natrona County man to serve probation for sexual abuse of teenage girl

During the Tuesday morning hearing, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri asked Johnson to sentence Tanner to eight- to 13-years imprisonment. The prosecutor noted before a courtroom audience of about two dozen that Tanner had taken advantage of a friendship with the girl's family.

Joe Cole, Tanner's court-appointed defense attorney, asked the judge for probation. He noted that the probation agent who had investigated Tanner's background in advance of sentencing had recommended he serve probation.

Tanner -- who appeared in court wearing an orange jail uniform indicating he was held without bond following his conviction -- declined to speak on his own behalf. Johnson then issued her ruling.

The judge said that both Tanner and the abused woman, who is now an adult, had issues of credibility in the case. She noted that Tanner's denial of sexual contact could not explain the DNA evidence presented at trial. She said as well that some of the woman's statements did not align with corroborating evidence.

In making her ruling, Johnson also noted the unusually slow nature of the case: it took three years from the woman's report before prosecutors announced charges. The judge also ordered Tanner not have unsupervised contact with the woman, her family or anybody under the age of 18.

