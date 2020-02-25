Natrona County man to serve probation for sexual abuse of teenage girl

A Natrona County judge on Tuesday sentenced a local man to probation for sexually abusing a teenage girl.
The man, James Tanner, 55, will be required to serve seven years probation for his conviction at trial. If he violates the terms of his probation, he could be required to serve an eight- to 10-year prison sentence.
Although a recently-passed law generally requires judges to limit their probationary sentencing to three years, Judge Kerri Johnson ruled that an investigator's recommendation that Tanner serve probation and the circumstances of Tanner's case gave good reason to extend his probation beyond the Wyoming Legislature's cap.
Johnson's ruling also requires Tanner to pay a $1,500 fine and to enroll in a program that requires closer-than-typical monitoring.
The case dates to 2016, when a 16-year-old girl told Mills police that Tanner had given her a line of white powder the night before. She said after she took the substance Tanner led her into a bathroom where he made a sexual comment, according to court documents filed by prosecutors.
Although she initially told police she could not remember what happened except that she remembered pain, she later said that Tanner abused her.
He denied abusing the girl and took the case to trial. A jury in November convicted Tanner -- whose DNA, according to evidence at trial, was present in the girl's underwear -- of a single count of third-degree sexual abuse.
During the Tuesday morning hearing, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri asked Johnson to sentence Tanner to eight- to 13-years imprisonment. The prosecutor noted before a courtroom audience of about two dozen that Tanner had taken advantage of a friendship with the girl's family.
Joe Cole, Tanner's court-appointed defense attorney, asked the judge for probation. He noted that the probation agent who had investigated Tanner's background in advance of sentencing had recommended he serve probation.
Tanner -- who appeared in court wearing an orange jail uniform indicating he was held without bond following his conviction -- declined to speak on his own behalf. Johnson then issued her ruling.
The judge said that both Tanner and the abused woman, who is now an adult, had issues of credibility in the case. She noted that Tanner's denial of sexual contact could not explain the DNA evidence presented at trial. She said as well that some of the woman's statements did not align with corroborating evidence.
In making her ruling, Johnson also noted the unusually slow nature of the case: it took three years from the woman's report before prosecutors announced charges. The judge also ordered Tanner not have unsupervised contact with the woman, her family or anybody under the age of 18.