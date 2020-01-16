Natrona County School District employee arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of minor

Casper police have arrested a Natrona County School District employee on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, the police department announced Thursday.

The employee, whom the department did not identify by name, was arrested Thursday. The announcement does not specify the nature of the allegations, except to state that the agency is recommending he be charged with an aggravated felony sex crime against a child. The employee is an adult man, according to the statement.

“We believe the suspect’s crimes may be connected to the functions of his employment with the Natrona County School District,” the police department wrote in its announcement. It did not state what the nature of that connection was or the location of the crimes.

The district has put in place safeguards to “preclude the suspect from having further access to students,” the announcement states.

Police say they are working closely with the school district on the investigation, which remains open. When asked on Thursday afternoon if the suspect was a teacher, a police spokeswoman declined to release any details not already included in the written statement.