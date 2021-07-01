Natrona County sheriff to retire after 37 years

Natrona County Sheriff Gus Holbrook is retiring after 37 years in Natrona County, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

His last day at the office will be July 31.

Holbrook was first appointed sheriff in 2013, after former sheriff Mark Benton announced his retirement. He then won his next two elections, with his current term set to expire in 2022. Until next year's election, there will be an interim sheriff to fill his shoes.

To find that person, the Natrona County Republican Party -- since Holbrook was elected as a Republican -- will nominate three candidates to replace him. The board of county commissioners is then tasked with choosing one, who will hold the position until the election is decided.

Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Thursday that Holbrook turned in his notice that afternoon.

Holbrook first joined the Natrona County Sheriff's Office in 1984.

