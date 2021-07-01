 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natrona County sheriff to retire after 37 years
0 Comments
breaking top story

Natrona County sheriff to retire after 37 years

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gus Holbrook

Gus Holbrook

 Alan Rogers | Star-Tribune

Natrona County Sheriff Gus Holbrook is retiring after 37 years in Natrona County, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. 

His last day at the office will be July 31. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Holbrook was first appointed sheriff in 2013, after former sheriff Mark Benton announced his retirement. He then won his next two elections, with his current term set to expire in 2022. Until next year's election, there will be an interim sheriff to fill his shoes. 

To find that person, the Natrona County Republican Party -- since Holbrook was elected as a Republican -- will nominate three candidates to replace him. The board of county commissioners is then tasked with choosing one, who will hold the position until the election is decided.

Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Thursday that Holbrook turned in his notice that afternoon. 

Holbrook first joined the Natrona County Sheriff's Office in 1984. 

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News