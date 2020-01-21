NCSD declines to comment on tutor arrest; parents split on response

Bone, who was waiting for his kids in his truck on the street outside Dean Morgan, called the news “unnerving.” Alma Valles said she was shocked to hear that a staff member at her daughter’s school was arrested. But she said she thought the district handled the situation OK. Chris Low, who was picking up her granddaughter, said she hadn’t heard anything about the arrest. She said the district should’ve notified parents.

Rebecca Felton said she learned there was an arrest from the police department and that she “needed to know what school it was.” But still, she said she understood the district’s decision not to release the information immediately.

Deanna Haley said the district should’ve been more open with parents.

“It makes you feel like they’re not safe at school,” she said as she waited in her car outside of the central Casper building, which houses one of the largest middle schools in the state.

It remains unclear as of Tuesday afternoon if Waugaman is still employed. He still appears in the district’s online directory. In past incidents in which staff members were criminally charged, the district has waited for the court case to be adjudicated before launching its own investigation and determining whether to fire the employee.