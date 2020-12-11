No charges in deadly Alcova shooting

No charges will be brought in the case of a July shooting in Alcova that left one dead, Natrona County’s top prosecutor said Friday.

The investigation found the shooter was acting in self-defense and that the man who died was the aggressor in the fight that led to his death, said Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen. Bullet wounds indicate the man was on top of the shooter when the fatal shot was fired.

Itzen said multiple people saw the assault and confirmed the shooting was warranted. Authorities were told the shooter started to lose consciousness before firing twice, and displayed several signs of being involved in a fight including bloodied knuckles and other wounds.

The dead man was identified by the county coroner in July as 60-year-old Natrona County resident Collin James Jones. Medics pronounced Jones dead upon arriving at the scene.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on July 3, at an Alcova trailer home that Jones owned.

Deputies initially responded to a fight call at a trailer court near the Alcova Marina. When they arrived, they found Jones had been shot. People in the area were trying to perform first aid on him.

The man who shot Jones cooperated with authorities and was not arrested afterward.

