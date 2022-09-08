North Casper shooting suspect faces aggravated assault charge

A man shot by police Friday while officers were investigating the shooting of a woman in north Casper will face an aggravated assault charge, authorities said Thursday.

The man, Kenneth Marion, remains in a Colorado hospital, where he is being treated for two gunshot wounds he suffered Friday. Police say the officer who fired at Marion, described as a veteran of the force, defended himself after Marion pointed a gun on him during an pursuit outside of an east-side Casper apartment.

The woman Marion is accused of shooting in the head early Friday morning in a north Casper alley continues to receive treatment for "significant injuries," police said Thursday. An officer told the Star-Tribune last week she had been flown to Denver after initially receiving care in Casper.

While Marion remains in a hospital, police have filed an arrest warrant charging him with aggravated assault.

The officer, meanwhile, is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the inquiry into that shooting.

The woman was shot at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. She called police to report that she'd been assailed in an alley on East K Street between North Durbin and North Wolcott streets.

Police publicly identified Marion, 68, as a person of interest that afternoon. That evening they learned he might have been at an apartment complex just north of Kelly Walsh High School. Police said while officers were watching the apartment, he left the building, and when they tried to stop him, he fled on foot.

Marion pulled a gun on the closest officer while fleeing, police said.

The police shooting was the second that day. Two Casper police officers shot and killed a man at McKenzie Lake Park after they said he fired on them. The shooting occurred after the officer came across the man in a parked car near the lake.

Police say the man ran, and during the pursuit, fired at officers, who shot back and killed him. The Natrona County Coroner’s Officer identified him as 38-year-old Casper resident Corey David Garriott.