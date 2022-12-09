Officer acted in self-defense when he shot assault suspect, DA concludes

A Casper police officer who shot a man while investigating an assault suspect in September acted in self defense because the man pointed a gun at him, Natrona County’s district attorney concluded.

In a letter provided Friday to the Star-Tribune, District Attorney Dan Itzen concluded Officer Michael Paschke was justified in his actions during the Sept. 2 shooting in east Casper. Paschke shot Kenneth Marion after Marion pointed a gun at him. Marion died about a week later in a Colorado hospital.

“Law enforcement is entitled to the right of self-defense like any other citizen,” Itzen wrote. “It was Marion who disregarded lawful commands. Further, it was Marion who introduced deadly force into this situation by pointing a gun directly at Officer Paschke.

“Officer Paschke does not have to wait to be hurt before using self-defense,” the prosecutor added.

Marion was a suspect in a shooting that occurred early on Sept. 2 in north Casper. Police believe he shot a woman in the face in an alley. She survived and called 911 seeking help.

That afternoon, officers publicly identified Marion, 68, as a person of interest in the case. While looking for him, police spoke with a man who told them he had given Marion a 9 mm handgun, according to Itzen’s letter. During that interview, the man received a call from a woman who indicated Marion was with her. The woman had an on-again, off-again relationship with Marion, police said.

Police traced that call to an apartment complex near Kelly Walsh High School and set up surveillance. At least eight officers were watching the building, according to the letter.

Sometime around 8 p.m. Marion left the apartment. When he saw the officers, who identified themselves and told him to stop, he ran, the letter states. The officers were also wearing raid vests with the word “police” on them.

As Marion fled, another officer saw him reaching for something in his waistband, though she couldn’t see what it was, the letter states. She yelled, “Kenneth, stop!” Another officer believed Marion was “messing around” with a fanny pack that he was wearing.

Marion, the letter continues, turned to run in between two apartment buildings, and after turning a corner, stopped and faced Paschke.

“At this point, Marion had a gun in his hand,” the letter states. “Officer Paschke gave commands to drop the gun. Marion made eye contact with Paschke and started to level the gun at Officer Paschke. Officer Paschke shot and hit Marion twice.”

Paschke later said he thought Marion was going to kill him and he would not see his kids again, the letter states.

Police later spoke with the woman who lived at the apartment. She told them Marion had hid a gun under her stove, but had retrieved it before leaving. She believed he may have put it in his fanny pack. He also told her, “This may be the last time you see me,” according to the letter.

The case was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which is standard procedure for most police shootings in the state. Paschke, a seven-year veteran of the force, was placed on paid administrative leave, which is also typical.

Paschke is now back on active duty, a police official said.

The shooting was the second involving Casper police officers that day. At about 2 a.m. on Sept. 2, police shot and killed Corey David Garriott, 38, at Lake McKenzie park. Garriott had been fishing after the park had closed and ran from officers when they identified him as having an active warrant for misdemeanor traffic violations.

During the pursuit, Garriott fired a shot at police. They returned fire and killed him.

Itzen concluded officers were also justified in that case. Police recently released body camera footage from that shooting. It showed Garriott pointing a gun in the direction of officers.