Officers in Lake McKenzie police shooting were justified, department says

The Natrona County District Attorney's Office has ruled that Casper police were justified when they shot and killed a man at Lake McKenzie in September, the department said Friday.

Police accompanied the announcement with the release of body camera footage from the two officers who fired shots that night: Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge. Investigators say the officers shot and killed Corey Garriott after he fired on them.

The district attorney's office determined Garriott was the first to use deadly force, police said. Police believe he attempted to fire a second shot. That's based on the fact that a bullet found in the chamber of his gun had primer that had been struck by a firing pin, but had failed to fire.

"We count ourselves very fortunate that [Garriott's] gun had some kind of malfunction that kept him from firing more rounds at the officers," Lt. Jeremy Tremel told the Star-Tribune.

District Attorney Dan Itzen was out of the office late Friday afternoon when the Star-Tribune sought to ask him about the investigation.

The footage begins at about 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 2. Brownell and Welge approach Garriott as he's fishing while sitting in an SUV by the lake, which is part of a city park in north Casper. The officer's tell him the park closes at midnight and ask for his ID.

Garriott soon gets a bite on his line, and the officers allow him to reel in the fish.

The footage, which was released in a video produced by the department, shows Garriott running after police, who had learned he had an active warrant out for his arrest. The warrant was for a misdemeanor traffic violation, Tremel said.

As officers give chase, the footage becomes shaky. They move into a wooded area and Brownell can be heard telling Garriott to get his hands out of his pockets. A gunshot is then heard.

Police say Brownell had drawn a Taser to try and stop Gariott, who in turn pulled a weapon and fired at the officer.

Gariott stumbles and appears to point a gun in the officers' direction as he rolls to the right. He then lies prone, while officers order him to drop the gun and raise his hands. He starts to push himself off the ground when the officers fire a volley of what sounds like 10 gunshots.

Police say Garriott may have tried to conceal the gun while lying prone in an attempt to bait the officers to come closer to him so he could shoot them at close range.

The footage also shows the aftermath of the shooting. The officers order Garriott to show his hands and stop moving as he slowly attempts to crawl away.

When more officers arrive, they handcuff him. A third officer appears to start chest compressions.

Medics arrived at the scene eight minutes after shots were fired and police called for an ambulance. They transported Garriott at 2:14 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at Wyoming Medical Center 10 minutes later.

Police say Garriott had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the shooting.

Tremel said the two officers were not responding to a specific call when they encountered Garriott. Instead, they were just checking parks, which is a normal activity.

As is standard procedure, Brownell and Welge were put on paid administrative leave while the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation performed an inquiry into the shooting. They are now both back on active duty, Tremel said.

Both officers have been in law enforcement for 12 years. Brownell has worked for the Casper Police Department for a little under two years at the time of the shooting. Welge had been with the department for 2.5 weeks.