Officers shoot, kill man after he fires on them, Casper police say

Two Casper police officers shot and killed a man early this morning at McKenzie Lake Park after he fired on them, the police department said in a statement.

The shooting occurred after officers patrolling near the park just before 2 a.m. came across a man in a parked vehicle near the shores of the lake.

Police say the man ran from the officers, who pursued him. During the pursuit, the man "produced and fired a weapon," the police statement said. "Both officers returned fire, striking the suspect."

The man was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The officers were not injured.

Police did not identify the man nor the officers who shot him.

The police statement did not say why the officers initially contacted the man or what prompted him to flee from them.

Per standard department policy, both officers were placed on leave. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct an inquiry into the shooting. Afterward, the case will be sent to the Natrona County District Attorney's office, which will determine whether the officers' actions were lawful and justified.

The department said it would also conduct its own informal review, which is also standard policy after a police shooting.

The park, as well as an adjacent dog park, will be closed as that investigation is conducted.