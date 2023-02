Officials have found a 25-year-old man who was wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

Johnathan Arket signed out of the facility on Friday at about 3:42 p.m. and was required to return by 4 p.m., the office said in a statement Monday. Arket was reported as an escapee after he didn't return.