Officials are investigating a dead person found on private property in a rural part of Converse County.

The property is located along Wyoming Highway 93, the Converse County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies were dispatched to the area at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a possible death.

Officials arrived and confirmed there was a dead person at the location, the statement said. The person's identity has not yet been confirmed.

The Converse County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

Those passing by the property are asked not to stop or delay in the area.

There is no danger to the public at this time, the statement said.