Officials are searching for a 25-year-old man who is wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

Johnathan Arket signed out of the facility on Friday at about 3:42 p.m. and was required to return by 4 p.m., the office said in a statement Monday. Arket was reported as an escapee after he didn't return.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Arket also has a tattoo of a pharaoh on his right hand and tattoos on both arms.

His original conviction was felony possession of a controlled substance.

Those with information about Arket's whereabouts are asked to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282 or to make a report through the dispatch center.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that helps the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.