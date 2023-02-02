Officials are searching for a 22-year-old man, who has an active felony warrant for multiple violent charges, said the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Elijah Dobbins is wanted for alleged aggravated assault and battery and strangulation, the office said in statement Thursday.

He is described as being about 5’7” and weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Dobbins has a scar on the left side of his chin and jaw.

Those with information about Dobbins' whereabouts are asked to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282 or to make a report through the dispatch center.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that helps the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.