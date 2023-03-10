An armed man robbed a local Smith's gas station late Wednesday night, stealing hundreds of dollars, the Casper Police Department said.

Multiple officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Smith's Express at 2400 CY Ave. just after 10 p.m., the department said in a statement.

The unidentified man entered the store with a gun and demanded the store clerk give him cash from the register at gunpoint.

He fled on foot with a few hundred dollars shortly after, the statement said.

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

"We strongly believe that someone in the community knows this person and has information that will aid in bring safe and positive conclusion to this matter," the statement said.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Casper Police Department’s Investigations Division at 307-235-8286 or to leave the information with Crime Stoppers.