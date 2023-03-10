Officials seized hundreds of fentanyl pills and pounds of meth at a gas station near Evanston on Thursday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Special agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation became suspicious of criminal activity involving a person at a gas station, the statement said.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 handler was called to assist. The K-9 gave a positive response indicating the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.

Officials ultimately searched the vehicle and seized 1,349 M30 fentanyl pills, nearly four pounds of methamphetamine and a pistol, the statement said.

A convicted felon, who was not allowed to have firearms, was arrested in connection with the drug bust.

Officials believe these drugs were destined for sale in communities around Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 teams were trained and certified on identifying fentanyl only two weeks ago. This is their first significant fentanyl seizure since then.