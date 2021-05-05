One case over for Casper man involved in fatal August drug dispute

A man involved in an August drug dispute that left one dead and one injured closed one of his cases on Wednesday in Natrona County District Court.
Darron Monroe was sentenced to 272 days in prison for conspiring to deliver methamphetamine -- time he has already served at the Natrona County Detention Center since his arrest in August.
According to an affidavit in the case, Monroe helped Robert “Crook” Land kidnap and intimidate a woman Land suspected was taking off with money she owed him from a methamphetamine deal.
A misdemeanor charge of interfering with police was dropped in the case when Monroe pleaded guilty to conspiracy in January.
He is also awaiting sentencing on a separate charge of aggravated robbery stemming from the same incident. In February, he accepted a plea deal in that case as well, which dismissed one count of aggravated kidnapping.
Monroe reportedly used a baseball bat to intimidate a woman that Land and Kayla Wollitz found and drove to Land’s apartment on August 7. Police were notified that the victim was being held in the apartment, and body camera footage shows officers breaking in and Land firing several shots. An officer shot and killed Land, and the victim sustained injuries from the gunfire.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Schafer told the court in February that the woman reported being “freaked out,” “very intimidated” and “scared” of Monroe and Land.
A search of the apartment after the incident found, according to the affidavit, pipes, torches and other equipment used to smoke methamphetamine.
Monroe reportedly told investigators he had used methamphetamine at Land's home, and said that right before police entered the apartment the people inside were "running around like chickens with their heads cut off, using dope."
Monroe now awaits sentencing for his robbery conviction, and will remain at the detention center in the meantime.