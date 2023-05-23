One person died and three people suffered injuries after a car crashed into a planter and rolled over during a police chase, the Casper Police Department announced.

The crash occurred after police say they spotted a car at about 3 a.m. that matched the description of a vehicle involved in an ongoing investigation. They attempted a traffic stop at Beverly and Second streets, but the driver fled the area.

Additional officers then got ahead of the vehicle to lay down traffic spikes, police said in a statement. The statement did not indicate whether the car drove over the spikes, which can cut a car's tires in an effort to end a chase.

The car was headed west on East Second Street when it crashed into a concrete planter, and the driver lost control, the statement said. It rolled over before coming to a stop at the corner of Second and S. Wolcott streets.

Police say emergency responders immediately offered medical care, and three of the people inside the vehicle were transported by ambulance to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries; the extent of those injuries was not immediately known Tuesday morning.

Their identities will be released at a later time after the family has been notified, the statement said.

Following the crash, the surrounding area was closed to foot and vehicle traffic. As of 9:30 a.m., police had taped off multiple blocks of East Second Street. Officers were still at the scene, and heavy equipment was being used to clear the area.

The Casper Police Department is investigating the incident in cooperation with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the statement said.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation, so Casper police were unable to provide additional details about the events leading up to the crash including whether the vehicle drove over the spikes or what speed the car was driving, said spokesperson Amber Freestone.

Freestone also declined to provide information about if the vehicle and its occupants, which were suspected to be involved in a separate criminal investigation, was correctly identified; she declined to comment on if any arrests were expected to be made.

Those details aren't being disclosed because their families haven't been notified, she said.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck, spokesperson for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday morning.