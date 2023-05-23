A police chase that reached speeds of 90 mph ended early Tuesday when a car crashed into a concrete planter in downtown Casper and flipped, killing the driver and injuring three passengers, police said.

In a hastily called press conference, Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters said the driver, identified as Adonis Lee Little Dog, was a suspect in two shootings that occurred on Sunday. Facing some public criticism, he also defended the decision by officers to pursue the fleeing suspect at high speeds.

The crash occurred after police say they spotted a car at about 3 a.m. that matched the description of a vehicle involved in an ongoing investigation.

The vehicle matched the specific description of a car that had been involved in two separate, but related, violent felonies involving a firearm on Sunday, Casper police said.

On Sunday, the occupants of the suspect car fired multiple gunshots at victims in residential areas -- "on the streets of our city, striking not only the victim's vehicle, but also other cars, houses and apartments where our citizens live, work and play," police said in a statement.

The Casper Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon during which a dashcam video of the crash was shown to reporters. The video was narrated in-person by McPheeters because it lacked audio. The department declined to release the video to media organizations so that the public could view it as well.

"It really boils down to mathematics, and that's not going to change if we release it now or release it at the end of the crash investigation," McPheeters said during the conference.

The dashcam footage shows officers preparing for an opportunity to stop the car, which was driving east on Wyoming Boulevard. Both the officer and the suspect car, which was a Volkswagen Jetta, were driving at speeds ranging from about 20 to 35 mph initially. The solo patrol car followed at a safe distance.

Little Dog slowed down to about 20 mph below the speed limit once he recognized an officer was tailing him and signaled to turn for "an amazing length of time," McPheeters said.

"Draw your own conclusions," he said.

Police eventually attempted a traffic stop at Beverly and Second streets, but the driver fled the area. The driver, and the pursing officer, can be seen speeding by Banner Wyoming Medical Center at 90 mph, the video shows.

Additional officers were already in position farther down Second Street laying down traffic spikes, McPheeters said. At one point, Little Dog, a 29-year-old from Casper, sped through an intersection and another civilian was forced to slam on the breaks to avoid a crash, the video shows.

The traffic spikes, which can cut a car's tires in an effort to end a chase, were laid down near McKinley Street, McPheeters said. The car drove over them.

McPheeters said the traffic spikes did not cause the driver to lose control of the car and crash. The crash was a result of the driver's speed and reckless driving, as it "takes a while" for the tires to deflate.

It was less than a minute from when the car drove over the spikes to when the car crashed in downtown Casper.

Little Dog's car crashed into a concrete planter near the corner of Durbin Street and then flipped down an entire block before coming to a stop at the corner of Second and South Wolcott streets, the video shows.

The footage shows debris and smoke clouding the air in downtown. The vehicle, although somewhat difficult to see, was completely demolished.

McPheeters could not say what caused the car to move so far down the road after the initial impact, but said it was consistent with a high-speed crash in an area with winding streets.

"I'm not a crash reconstructionist," McPheeters said.

Police say emergency responders immediately offered medical care, and the three passengers were transported by ambulance to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Little Dog was pronounced dead at the scene. Little Dog's family has been notified, and the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps said in the statement. The other three individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries.

McPheeters declined to reveal the extent of those injures.

"I'm mostly here to address the growing concern from the public about how this came to be..." McPheeters said.

The passenger's identities will be released at a later time, police said.

Following the crash, the surrounding area was closed to foot and vehicle traffic. As of 9:30 a.m., police had taped off multiple blocks of East Second Street. Officers were still at the scene, and heavy equipment was being used to clear the area.

The Casper Police Department is investigating the incident in cooperation with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation, said Casper police spokesperson Amber Freestone.

Freestone declined to comment on if any arrests were expected to be made.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck, spokesperson for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, said he would release additional details on the crash when they become available.

"We were not involved in the chase at all, but it looks like Casper police called us after the fact," Beck said.