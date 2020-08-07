One killed, one injured in south Casper gunfight with police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is dead and another injured after exchanging gunfire with police Friday morning in a south Casper neighborhood, Casper police said.

The exact details remain unclear. But officers responded to an apartment building near the 2200 block of South Jefferson Street after police dispatch received a report of a woman being held at gunpoint. Officers responded to the residence, announced themselves and then forced entry, according to a police spokeswoman and a police press release.

After entering, the officers heard gunfire in a bedroom. A spokeswoman said she didn't know if the bedroom was within the line of sight of entering officers, but bullets traveled out of the bedroom door.

The officers then exchanged gunfire with the individuals in the bedroom. One of the occupants was killed on the scene and another was transported to the hospital. No officers were injured.

Rebekah Ladd, a police spokeswoman, said that it's "still under investigation" whether officers had hit the individuals. The state Division of Criminal Investigations, which handles investigations of police shootings, is now examining the shooting.

The status of the woman who was reportedly being held at gunpoint is unknown.