One person dies in crash near Pathfinder

One person died on Saturday night when an off-road vehicle rolled near Pathfinder Reservoir, a Natrona County sheriff's official said Monday.

Authorities believe a Polaris RZR was traveling at a "fairly high rate of speed" shortly after 8 p.m. when it left Pathfinder Road near the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road, said Sgt. Taylor Courtney. It rolled, ejecting the passenger.

The passenger, whom Courtney did not identify, died at the scene. Courtney indicated the Natrona County Coroner's Office will released the passenger's identity at a later date.

Speed and possible intoxication are being investigated in connection to the crash, Courtney said.

The driver was not taken into custody, he said.

Sheriff's deputies, medics and the Wyoming Highway Patrol all responded to the crash.

