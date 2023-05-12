A shooting injured one person on Tuesday in Evansville, town Police Chief Mike Thompson confirmed Friday.

That person was sent to the hospital and ultimately life flighted to a facility in Utah, said Thompson.

The Evansville Police Department is expected to release additional information on Friday afternoon.

It is an active investigation, said Thompson. There was no information immediately available on possible suspects or arrests.

Deputies from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene, spokesperson Kiera Grogan said.

On Tuesday, there was a report of "shots fired" at 236 Holmes St. at 7:24 p.m., according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office incident log.

A Star-Tribune reporter went to the area on Wednesday morning and saw no signs of police presence. It was an apartment complex less than 500 feet from the Evansville Police Department.