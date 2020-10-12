Owner of Casper construction company dies in crash near Pathfinder

The owner of a Casper construction company died Saturday night when an off-road vehicle rolled near Pathfinder Reservoir.

Authorities believe a Polaris RZR was traveling at a "fairly high rate of speed" shortly after 8 p.m. when it left Pathfinder Road near the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road, said Sgt. Taylor Courtney. It rolled, ejecting the passenger.

The passenger, identified by the Natrona County Coroner's office as 46-year-old Joa Sasser of Casper, died at the scene. An autopsy has been performed and his next of kin were notified.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Speed and possible intoxication are being investigated in connection to the crash, Courtney said. The driver was not taken into custody.

Sheriff's deputies, medics and the Wyoming Highway Patrol all responded to the crash, which happened about 40 miles southwest of Casper.

Sasser is listed as the owner of Grizzly Excavating and Construction. The Casper-based contractor has participated in a number of major projects including the Casper YMCA and the city's Residence Inn by Marriot.

An obituary for Sasser indicates he was born in Laramie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 23 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.