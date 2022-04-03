Police arrest man following 60-mile chase through two counties

A police chase that traveled through two counties and reached speeds of more than 100 mph ended when the suspect lost control of his car and rolled into a barrow ditch, Evansville police said.

The man, identified as Myelz Jensen, was arrested and taken to a Casper hospital to be examined, the department said in a Saturday night Facebook post. Police say the hatchback was stolen.

The chase began at about 7 p.m. Saturday when a silver Subaru ran a red light, drove onto the sidewalk and almost hit several people, police said. Authorities had received a report earlier that the same vehicle was seen driving the wrong way down 12th Street in Casper.

An officer tried to stop the Subaru, but the driver fled. The pursuit traveled east on Interstate 25. As it continued, the Wyoming Highway Patrol joined the chase.

While the pursuit was unfolding, authorities learned the driver had access to a weapon, according to the Facebook post.

The Subaru exited the highway and drove into Glenrock. At one point, a Converse County sheriff’s deputy attempted to use spike strips to disable the Subaru’s tires, but the chase continued.

The pursuit continued through Glenrock, then headed east on U.S. Highway 20/26 before traveling into a field, police said. The highway patrol then took over, with the Subaru traveling north on Highway 95 to Rolling Hills.

The driver of the Subaru lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn south onto Highway 93, police said, with the car rolling into a barrow ditch. By then, the chase had traveled 60 miles.

No other injuries were reported.

