Police arrest student found with a gun at Natrona County High

Casper police arrested a student at Natrona County High School on Tuesday morning after the teen brought an unloaded gun onto campus.

While the situation was resolved without violence, it was the second time that a student has brought a gun to the Casper school in the past two months.

In Tuesday's incident, police believe the student brought the weapon to show his friends. But Casper Police Lt. Scott Jones stressed there is no tolerance for taking a gun to school, regardless of a student's intentions.

“It’s very common knowledge that you don’t bring a weapon into school because of the enumerable number of bad things that could happen,” he said.

Another student reported seeing the weapon at school and notified a staff member, who in turn reported it to police, Jones said.

“We had school resource officers in the school who were available and could immediately respond,” Jones said. “We responded en mass until the situation was under control.”

Jones said the student did initially flee. He did not know what the boy would be charged with.

The gun's discovery prompted a lockdown at the Casper high school, with students and staff remaining in their classrooms with the doors locked.

The initial investigation indicated more students might have been involved, so administrators kept the lockdown in place, the Natrona County School District said in a statement. Casper police and administrators located the students and determined they were not connected.

The lockdown ultimately lasted an hour.

The school district will be recommending expulsion for the student and others who bring weapons on campus. The district said it would also encourage criminal charges against students who bring weapons on campus.

"The negative impact of these safety threats on our schools and community is unacceptable," the district said in a statement. "Students bringing weapons to any school campus is prohibited and against the law. It is not and never will be tolerated by NCSD. Safe and healthy environments are the priority of NCSD. The overall disruption this situation caused to the learning environments of multiple schools and across our community is unacceptable.

"The resources and time that go into these situations are critically important and incredibly extensive," the statement continued. "Together with law enforcement, we will continue to treat every report and threat with the seriousness it deserves. The safety of students, staff, and our community are of the utmost importance to us."

The incident also prompted lockouts at three nearby schools: Park and Cottonwood elementaries and Dean Morgan Junior High.

This is the second time this fall that a Natrona County High student has brought a gun to school. Around noon on Oct. 7, school administrators learned that a student had taken a firearm to the school, went to the teen’s class and removed them and their belongings.

One juvenile was charged in connection to the incident. Because the student was a minor, police could not release additional details about the case against the student.