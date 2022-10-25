Police arrest three tied to burglary, vandalism spree in Casper

Casper police believe three people arrested Tuesday during a burglary are part of a crime spree that's gone on for the past several weeks.

The three people are suspected of burglarizing businesses and vehicles and may have been involved in random property destruction that includes breaking car windows, police said.

Police are asking anyone whose cars were burglarized or whose car windows were vandalized over the past four weeks to make a report by calling the department at 307-235-8278. If you already have, police are asking you to contact Det. Andrew Lincowski at 307-235-8329.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is also asked to contact police.

Police are advising people to lock their cars and not leave items unattended inside.