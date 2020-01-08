Police believe man killed himself after attempted traffic stop

Casper police believe a man killed himself after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday night.

The officer attempted to stop the man near 13th Street and South McKinley Street around 9:45 p.m., and the man instead drove to the 600 block of South Melrose Street, according to an early Wednesday Casper Police Department Facebook post. The driver went inside a residence, and police tried to get a response from someone inside. After obtaining a search warrant, they entered the home and found the man dead.

Police believe his death was caused by "an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound," according to the post.

Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene. Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with the police department's cooperation, according to the Facebook post.

Police have asked the public to stay away from the area.

