Casper police encourage businesses to temporarily close Wednesday during expected protest

Casper police have encouraged downtown businesses to temporarily close for a protest anticipated to begin at noon Wednesday in response to the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis.
In the Monday announcement, the Casper Police Department also asked people not connected with the protest to avoid the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. The agency in issuing its statement said that it is "aware of the potential for these gatherings to turn violent" but otherwise did not specify what led the agency to make its request.
A pair of fliers circulated on social media Sunday and Monday advertising alternatively a "First Amendment walk" and a protest of the killing of George Floyd "and other fallen people of color." The fliers do not identify their creators but both include reference to Black Lives Matter, an activist movement that stemmed from police killings of black men last decade. The First Amendment promises to protect individuals' rights that include freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and the freedom to air grievances against government.
The slow official response to Floyd's death prompted extensive protesting in Minneapolis that soon led to looting and property destruction, including the razing of a police precinct building. Similar protests have spread throughout the country and many cities have seen widespread destruction of buildings.
Footage circulated widely from the protests shows police sometimes indiscriminately attacking protesters. In New York City, a police officer drove an SUV directly into a mass of people. In Salt Lake City, a police officer threw an elderly man to the ground in an apparently unprovoked attack. In Denver, officers fired pepper balls and tear gas into crowds.
An autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression, according to The Associated Press. Government authorities have said that Floyd did not die from asphyxiation or strangulation but have not provided a definitive cause of death.
In its afternoon announcement the Casper Police Department reiterated language in an statement released earlier the same day condemning Floyd's death. It went on to say, though, that it would not "tolerate violence."
"We are aware that future gatherings of individuals wishing to express their justified frustration in response to what happened in Minneapolis are being planned for our community," the Casper Police Department said in its announcement. "We support the rights of the public to safely and peacefully communicate their outrage as a response to this incident."
Peaceful protests have been held in Cheyenne and Jackson.
"As a law enforcement community, we welcome the opportunity to support citizens’ rights to gather and peacefully protest," the Casper police announcement read. "However, we are also aware of the potential for these gatherings to turn violent. We encourage those who are not participating in the gathering to please avoid the downtown area during the afternoon hours. Out of an abundance of caution, we also encourage downtown businesses to consider temporarily closing and take precautions to secure their businesses.
"We believe in the people of Casper to peacefully and lawfully gather to express their opinions. We are proud to support those wishing to speak out against the heartbreaking death of George Floyd. We will not; however, tolerate violence and destruction to our community in any situation."
A separate protest is also anticipated for Friday. Keisha Simmons posted a video on social media Monday saying that the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference had planned a "peaceful vigil" for Friday at 6 p.m. In her video post Simmons asked for signs to display positive messages. She said that law enforcement had initiated contact with the civil rights organization before her announcement.
Simmons did not respond to a series of requests for comment for this story.
This story will be updated.
