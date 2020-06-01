Casper police encourage businesses to temporarily close Wednesday during expected protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper police have encouraged downtown businesses to temporarily close for a protest anticipated to begin at noon Wednesday in response to the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis.

In the Monday announcement, the Casper Police Department also asked people not connected with the protest to avoid the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. The agency in issuing its statement said that it is "aware of the potential for these gatherings to turn violent" but otherwise did not specify what led the agency to make its request.

A pair of fliers circulated on social media Sunday and Monday advertising alternatively a "First Amendment walk" and a protest of the killing of George Floyd "and other fallen people of color." The fliers do not identify their creators but both include reference to Black Lives Matter, an activist movement that stemmed from police killings of black men last decade. The First Amendment promises to protect individuals' rights that include freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and the freedom to air grievances against government.

The slow official response to Floyd's death prompted extensive protesting in Minneapolis that soon led to looting and property destruction, including the razing of a police precinct building. Similar protests have spread throughout the country and many cities have seen widespread destruction of buildings.