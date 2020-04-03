Police: Casper man kidnapped person in robbery attempt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper police said Friday that they had arrested a local man who, they allege, kidnapped a person in attempt to make the victim withdraw money from an ATM.

The agency said that early Thursday morning, when the alleged victim visited a friend's home on Honeysuckle Street, Lucas Sanchez, 29, attacked the person, forcing them into a vehicle. When Sanchez took the alleged victim to a bank in an attempt to force them to withdraw money, the person escaped, according to police.

Law enforcement arrested Sanchez on Thursday afternoon without incident on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery and misdemeanor drug possession. He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

“This is an example of incredible investigative work by our detectives and officers here at the Casper Police Department,” Lt. Ben Mattila said. “Even in a time of crisis in our community, our organization remains steadfast in our commitment to keep Casper safe.”

The Casper Police Department said as well that detectives are searching for a late 2000s Ford-150 pickup, which is red with running boards and after-market decals on the bottom of the cab that are black and either silver or gray.