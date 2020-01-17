Police: Casper stabbing victim was trying to help friend abused by partner

Police say a woman stabbed in Casper this week was trying to help a friend kick an abusive romantic partner out of an apartment.
After the alleged assailant stole her partner's car keys, they scuffled, police say. When the alleged victim tried to break up the fight, Danielle Rickert, 24, swung a knife, police say. Rickert missed her partner with the blade but struck the other woman, according to court documents filed by prosecutors.
Although police say Rickert assaulted the woman on Tuesday, she was not immediately arrested. Police -- unable to find Rickert -- asked on Wednesday morning for information that would help find her. She turned herself in late that afternoon.
Rickert faces two charges: a single count each of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic battery. She appeared in court on Thursday afternoon, where a judge set her bond at $20,000. Rickert has not yet had opportunity to enter pleas in the case.
The apparent victim underwent surgery earlier this week and appeared Thursday in court for Rickert's initial appearance. She posted on Facebook, accusing Rickert of slicing her face. She also posted a picture of herself wearing a hospital gown, with a large gash on the lower side of face that extended to her mid-chin.
The knife is described in police documents as a "common kitchen knife, with a silver blade and a black handle."
You have free articles remaining.
The victim told police that she arrived at the house on Tuesday night to help Rickert's partner leave, according to police documents. Rickert had allegedly taken her partner's keys and was refusing to return them. As the victim and Rickert's partner attempted to get the keys back, "a wrestling match took place between the three females and they ended up in the kitchen," according to police.
The keys were apparently in Rickert's bra, police said. As the struggle continued, Rickert grabbed a knife and made "'a full circle' hard with the knife." She struck the victim's cheek and then fled the residence, police said.
The incident began earlier in the day, when Rickert's partner arrived home early and found Rickert there with a group of suspected "methamphetamine users," the police report states.
The partner kicked the entire group out, including Rickert. Later that day, as Rickert and her partner were driving, Rickert allegedly ripped the rear-view mirror of her partner's car and hit her partner on the side of the head, according to police.
On Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after the fight with the knife, Rickert's father drove her to police headquarters. Rickert told police that she "just snapped" and that she swung the knife as she was falling backwards. She "denied fighting back" and described the incident as "an accident."
In Rickert's initial court appearance Thursday, defense attorney Joe Hampton described the incident as mutual combat and said the victim showed up at Rickert's residence and "inserted" herself into the situation.
Rickert is apparently wanted by authorities in Colorado. She's being held on $20,000 bond for the domestic battery and aggravated assault charges.