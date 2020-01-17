Police: Casper stabbing victim was trying to help friend abused by partner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The victim told police that she arrived at the house on Tuesday night to help Rickert's partner leave, according to police documents. Rickert had allegedly taken her partner's keys and was refusing to return them. As the victim and Rickert's partner attempted to get the keys back, "a wrestling match took place between the three females and they ended up in the kitchen," according to police.

The keys were apparently in Rickert's bra, police said. As the struggle continued, Rickert grabbed a knife and made "'a full circle' hard with the knife." She struck the victim's cheek and then fled the residence, police said.

The incident began earlier in the day, when Rickert's partner arrived home early and found Rickert there with a group of suspected "methamphetamine users," the police report states.

The partner kicked the entire group out, including Rickert. Later that day, as Rickert and her partner were driving, Rickert allegedly ripped the rear-view mirror of her partner's car and hit her partner on the side of the head, according to police.