Police: Casper woman drunkenly drove off road, then lost baby carrier while walking from wreck

A Casper woman drunkenly wrecked her SUV near the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 26 and then, while walking from the scene of the wreck, lost track of a baby who had been in the car during the wreck, according to authorities.
A sheriff's deputy found the baby near the side of the road. The child was still in its car seat and apparently uninjured, according to court documents filed in the case.
The woman, Darien K. Leghezza, 21, pleaded guilty to drunk driving on Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court. She pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Schenk, the prosecutor handling the case, asked Judge Michael Patchen not to immediately sentence Leghezza.
The judge agreed to postpone sentencing until the child endangerment charge is resolved.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a highway patrolman's statement filed in the case, the crash was called in at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When the trooper arrived at the crash around 4 a.m., sheriff's deputies were already on scene looking for a missing baby. The deputies said the driver --Leghezza -- had crashed her car and started walking away without the baby.
When the Trooper spoke to Leghezza, she was largely incoherent but described her vehicle as a white Nissan SUV, according to the documents. A matching vehicle was resting about 75 yards off the road with a damaged front end. The trooper wrote that the vehicle had likely hit a guardrail before running off the road.
A friend of Leghezza told the trooper, according to the documents, that Leghezza had been drinking earlier in the night. The friend said that she had drove Leghezza because she was too drunk to do so herself. The friend said she left Leghezza with the baby at about 2 a.m., according to the documents.
The documents state that Leghezza failed a field sobriety test, and a portable breath test showed her blood alcohol content at about 5:30 a.m. was about one and a half times the legal limit. According to the patrolman's statement, Leghezza said she had five drinks that night.
Leghezza remained free Tuesday on a $1,000 cash bail payment.