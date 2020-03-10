Police: Casper woman drunkenly drove off road, then lost baby carrier while walking from wreck

A Casper woman drunkenly wrecked her SUV near the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 26 and then, while walking from the scene of the wreck, lost track of a baby who had been in the car during the wreck, according to authorities.

A sheriff's deputy found the baby near the side of the road. The child was still in its car seat and apparently uninjured, according to court documents filed in the case.

The woman, Darien K. Leghezza, 21, pleaded guilty to drunk driving on Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court. She pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Schenk, the prosecutor handling the case, asked Judge Michael Patchen not to immediately sentence Leghezza.

The judge agreed to postpone sentencing until the child endangerment charge is resolved.

According to a highway patrolman's statement filed in the case, the crash was called in at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When the trooper arrived at the crash around 4 a.m., sheriff's deputies were already on scene looking for a missing baby. The deputies said the driver --Leghezza -- had crashed her car and started walking away without the baby.