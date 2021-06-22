Police: DEA traffic stop operation was about more than marijuana

Much of the backlash against the news of the operation, according to McPheeters, was in response to the grant’s name, which implies it was to be used specifically to seize cannabis. If it had claimed to target methamphetamine, council member Steve Cathey said, likely no one would have batted an eye.

During the two-day operation, Casper police arrested 23 people, 12 of them on drug-related suggested charges.

In 14 hours, 389 traffic stops were made. McPheeters said the department made 380 stops total over the last week.

About 1.15 pounds, or 520 grams, of marijuana was seized by officers between seven cars. One pound of that was found in one car. That, combined with another driver found with two ounces of weed, means that 510 of the 520 grams seized came from just two cars.

On the other end of the spectrum, a different car had just 0.6 grams of marijuana seized, roughly equivalent to one joint. Another was found with one gram of THC wax.

Officers also found a total of 66.7 grams of methamphetamine and one gram of cocaine during the interdiction.

Rebekah Ladd, spokesperson for the Casper Police Department, said at the time that officers were essentially pulling anyone over who committed a traffic infraction in the targeted area.

