You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Edgerton boy arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping
View Comments
breaking top story

Police: Edgerton boy arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Casper police said on Monday that they had arrested an Edgerton boy on suspicion of robbing multiple people at gunpoint inside a McKinley Street house, before forcing them into an SUV, from which the alleged victims were later able to escape.

As they ran from the car, the boy fired a gun out of the SUV window, police say.

The news came in the form of a mid-day press release Monday that did not name the person suspected of the crimes and did not specify if the person would be charged as a juvenile or an adult. A police spokeswoman was not immediately available to provide more information about the investigation. 

Casper police said, though, that it had recommended prosecutors charge him with  six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping and six counts of aggravated robbery. 

According to the police statement, officers found the boy at a house on Peak Street in Midwest. The Natrona County Special Response Team -- an interagency SWAT team overseen by the sheriff's office -- was sent to serve a search warrant at the house. The boy was arrested and nobody was injured.

Police asked people with knowledge pertaining to the case -- and specifically people with surveillance cameras who live near 17th and Jefferson streets in Casper -- to contact the agency at 307-235-8232.

View Comments
0
18
2
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson joined the Star-Tribune in 2017. He covers courts and law enforcement agencies in Natrona County and across the state. Shane studied journalism at the University of Missouri and worked at newspapers there before moving to Wyoming.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Casper police video shows high-speed chase, shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News