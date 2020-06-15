Police: Edgerton boy arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper police said on Monday that they had arrested an Edgerton boy on suspicion of robbing multiple people at gunpoint inside a McKinley Street house, before forcing them into an SUV, from which the alleged victims were later able to escape.

As they ran from the car, the boy fired a gun out of the SUV window, police say.

The news came in the form of a mid-day press release Monday that did not name the person suspected of the crimes and did not specify if the person would be charged as a juvenile or an adult. A police spokeswoman was not immediately available to provide more information about the investigation.

Casper police said, though, that it had recommended prosecutors charge him with six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping and six counts of aggravated robbery.

According to the police statement, officers found the boy at a house on Peak Street in Midwest. The Natrona County Special Response Team -- an interagency SWAT team overseen by the sheriff's office -- was sent to serve a search warrant at the house. The boy was arrested and nobody was injured.

Police asked people with knowledge pertaining to the case -- and specifically people with surveillance cameras who live near 17th and Jefferson streets in Casper -- to contact the agency at 307-235-8232.

