Casper police are raising the reward to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who set fire to an abortion clinic in Casper last year.

Ten months ago, officers responded to a report of a business burglary at Wellspring Health Access located at 918 East 2nd St. Officers saw smoke coming from the northeast corner of the building when they arrived and realized the building was on fire.

While firefighters quickly extinguished the May 25 blaze, the fire caused significant damage to the clinic, which had been scheduled to open within a few weeks. It was set to become the second clinic in Wyoming, and first in Casper, to provide abortions, along with other OB/GYN services. However, it has still not opened.

Soon after the fire, police released video and photos of the arsonist. In one, she can be seen bringing a gas can into the facility while wearing a hoodie and mask to cover much of her head.

At the time, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms offered a $5,000 reward. But so far investigators have not been able to solve the case.

It is important to recognize that despite people's personal opinions about the abortion clinic and the assumed reasons behind the fire, the arsonist put people in direct danger, Lt. Jeff Bullard said in the statement.

“We know there is someone out there with information about who committed this crime," Bullard said. “Someone either has to recognize the person in these pictures or has firsthand knowledge of what happened that night.”

The arsonist entered the building around 3:30 a.m. on May 25 and was inside for about 15 minutes.

Residents and tenants of an occupied apartment complex, mere feet from the abortion clinic fire, were also "callously placed in harm's way," police said.

"Had it not been for the rapid response of the first responders, everyone in that apartment building would have been in unimaginable danger," Bullard said. "Crimes like these have an impact on our entire community and we will exhaust every resource to hold offenders accountable.”

The suspect, who investigators believe acted alone, is thought to be a white female, medium build and between 5’6” and 5’8” tall. She was wearing a surgical mask for a majority of the time aside from one moment when she pulls the mask down.

The Casper Police Department has established a specific tip line and email address for those who provide information about the arson. They can either call 307-920-2862 or email investigators at PDTips@casperwy.gov. Tipsters should leave as much detailed information as possible.

A person is also able to leave information anonymously; however, they will not be able to claim the reward unless they identify themselves to police.

PHOTOS: Fire damage at Casper abortion clinic