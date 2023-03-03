Casper police are raising the reward to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who set fire to an abortion clinic in Casper last year.
Ten months ago, officers responded to a report of a business burglary at Wellspring Health Access located at 918 East 2nd St. Officers saw smoke coming from the northeast corner of the building when they arrived and realized the building was on fire.
While firefighters quickly extinguished the May 25 blaze, the fire caused significant damage to the clinic, which had been scheduled to open within a few weeks. It was set to become the second clinic in Wyoming, and first in Casper, to provide abortions, along with other OB/GYN services. However, it has still not opened.
Soon after the fire, police released video and photos of the arsonist. In one, she can be seen bringing a gas can into the facility while wearing a hoodie and mask to cover much of her head.
At the time, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms offered a $5,000 reward. But so far investigators have not been able to solve the case.
It is important to recognize that despite people's personal opinions about the abortion clinic and the assumed reasons behind the fire, the arsonist put people in direct danger, Lt. Jeff Bullard said in the statement.
“We know there is someone out there with information about who committed this crime," Bullard said. “Someone either has to recognize the person in these pictures or has firsthand knowledge of what happened that night.”
The arsonist entered the building around 3:30 a.m. on May 25 and was inside for about 15 minutes.
Residents and tenants of an occupied apartment complex, mere feet from the abortion clinic fire, were also "callously placed in harm's way," police said.
"Had it not been for the rapid response of the first responders, everyone in that apartment building would have been in unimaginable danger," Bullard said. "Crimes like these have an impact on our entire community and we will exhaust every resource to hold offenders accountable.”
The suspect, who investigators believe acted alone, is thought to be a white female, medium build and between 5’6” and 5’8” tall. She was wearing a surgical mask for a majority of the time aside from one moment when she pulls the mask down.
The Casper Police Department has established a specific tip line and email address for those who provide information about the arson. They can either call 307-920-2862 or email investigators at
PDTips@casperwy.gov. Tipsters should leave as much detailed information as possible.
A person is also able to leave information anonymously; however, they will not be able to claim the reward unless they identify themselves to police.
PHOTOS: Fire damage at Casper abortion clinic
Wellspring Health Access damage
Wellspring Health Access Clinic suffered from extensive smoke damage after a fire on May 25. Police believe the fire was set intentionally.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
The plastic on a light melts off in Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper after the clinic was set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart assess the damage of the intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart is covered in ash and soot after spending her day trying to see what she could salvage after an intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Many pieces of equipment, including some medical machines were damaged in an intentional fire in May at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
The new wood floor and walls sustained extensive damage after Wellspring Health Access was set on fire by an unknown woman in May. It is seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart assess the damage of the intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Wellspring Health Access suffered from extensive smoke damage after the clinic was set on fire by an unknown woman in May. This is the room she started the fire in seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart tries to save as much as she can, including this medical table, after an intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access which is seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
The emergency exit plan shows signs of heat exposure at the Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper after the clinic was set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart shows her first tattoo, "my body my choice" as she stands in the ash of the intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Wellspring Health Access's walls that need to be demolished are marked with white X's after it suffered from extensive smoke damage when the clinic was intentionally set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Chairs that Christie Burkhart is still hoping to save sit together in a room at the Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper which was set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Burns and ash on the floor of Wellspring Health Access's show the extensive damage the clinic endured after it was intentionally set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart believes she can save this medical table with a deep cleaning after an intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access which is seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Much of Wellspring Health Access has to be re-renovated after the clinic was intentionally set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Only these boxes contain the items Christie Burkhart was able to salvage from the wreckage after an intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart assess the damage of the intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Pieces of bent metal and plastic lie on the floor of the Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
The original greenish-blue wall color peaks out under the black of the ash and smoke that lines the walls of the Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Glass from where the woman broke into the Wellspring Health Access to intentionally light it on fire lies on the floor on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Many pieces of equipment, including some medical machines were damaged in an intentional fire in May at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart glances at the outdoor patio where they plan to for employees to take a break outside on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
A door frame shows signs of char and damage at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
A speaker system, which was going to be used to play soothing music throughout the building, hangs melted from the ceiling at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Many pieces of equipment, including some medical machines were damaged in an intentional fire in May at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Pieces of plastic, ash and tarps lie on the floor of the Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Wellspring Health Access's walls that need to be demolished are marked with white X's after it suffered from extensive smoke damage when the clinic was intentionally set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
The plastic light above got bent and twisted under the heat from an intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access in May. This is the room she started the fire in seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Plans for the remodel of the building lie covered in ash at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
The plastic light above got bent and twisted under the heat from an intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart assess the damage of the intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Chairs that Christie Burkhart is still hoping to save sit together in a room at the Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper which was set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
A chair shows has melted plastic on it at the Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper which was set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Much of Wellspring Health Access has to be re-renovated after the clinic was intentionally set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Many pieces of equipment, including some medical machines were damaged in an intentional fire in May at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
The Stinker Sinclair gas station is seen through the windows of the Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper after the clinic was set on fire by an unknown woman in May.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wellspring Health Access damage
Christie Burkhart is covered in ash and soot after spending her day trying to see what she could salvage after an intentional fire at Wellspring Health Access on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.