Police look for Casper woman as part of knife assault investigation

Police on Wednesday were looking for a Casper woman as part of an investigation into a knife assault the evening prior.

Danielle Rickert, 24, is sought as a person of interest and on Wednesday morning was not considered a suspect in the alleged assault, said a Casper police spokeswoman.

Spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said the apparent victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police began investigating the case at about 9 p.m. Tuesday following the injured person's arrival at Wyoming Medical Center.

The stabbing took place earlier the same evening at a private home. Ladd said the agency was still investigating the location of the residence.

People with information about the apparent assault or Rickert's whereabouts can contact the police department by phone at 307-235-8278.

