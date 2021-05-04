Police looking for runaway Casper teen

Casper police are looking for a 13-year-old female runaway who has been missing for around two weeks.

Emily Barelle was last seen in the area of 1300 East First St. wearing jeans, a hoodie and Vans shoes. She is white, 5 foot 7, and has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. Barelle also reportedly has a nose piercing and a tattoo of an elephant on one foot.

According to Casper police, Barelle was first reported as a runaway on April 21. Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said that since then, officers have been "actively following up on leads" to try to find her.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

Reports also indicate Barelle may be with other teenagers and/or an older man, and could have possibly traveled to Montana.

