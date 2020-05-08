Police: Man did $25,000 of damage to Casper church

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of doing $25,000 in damage while vandalizing a central Casper church the day prior.

The man, 34-year-old Christopher Clark, was expected to appear Friday afternoon in Natrona County Circuit Court, where prosecutors will charge him in connection with the allegations.

According to a statement provided Friday morning by the Casper Police Department, the agency began investigating the case on Wednesday afternoon in response to a report of vandalism at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Security footage taken from the church showed a man at about 10 a.m. walking into the church through an unlocked door. He kicked property inside the church and knocked over a statue, according to the agency, before leaving the church. The total damage, police estimate, comes to more than $25,000.

On Thursday, an officer spotted a person who looked like the man in the video, police say. The officer stopped and interviewed Clark, who confessed to the property destruction.

In a Facebook post made Thursday, the church asked readers to refrain from judgement.

"I ask that all of us pray for this person," the post states. "Remember Jesus seeks out the lost sheep (He did that for me and you)."

