Police: May shooting was justified, DA will not bring charges

Roeber, who had been sitting in the passenger seat, moved behind the wheel while Bigelow tried to grab him. Roeber then reportedly pulled the officer into the vehicle and began driving, trying to flee the scene, when he entered I-25 by driving up an off-ramp.

Bigelow told Roeber to stop multiple times, and attempted to stop the car by putting it in park. This, according to police, only damaged the car’s transmission while it was still driving. After 73 seconds in the car, Bigelow shot Roeber, then pulled the vehicle to the side of the interstate. Officers attempted life-saving measures on Roeber until an ambulance arrived approximately six minutes later.

Roeber was pronounced dead at Wyoming Medical Center.

“The officer does not have to wait to become a further victim before using deadly force,” a letter from Itzen reads. “Given what the officer had just gone through, it was reasonable for him to believe his life was still in danger.”

No criminal charges have been brought against the driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified. Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters said the driver was cooperative with the investigation.

According to Ladd, police searched the vehicle and found around an ounce of methamphetamine and two glass pipes.